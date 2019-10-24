Kanpuriye trailer: Aparshakti Khurrana's Hotstar Special captures struggle of small towners chasing big city dreams

Aparshakti Khurana's forthcoming Hotstar Special film, Kanpuriye, centres around the struggle of small towners chasing big city dreams. The trailer of the same has been launched.

Kanpuriye narrates the story of three Kanpur residents, Jaitun (Aparshakti), Jugnu (Harsh Mayar), and Vijay (Divyenndu Sharma), who all dream of escaping Kanpur to lead the good, prosperous life one day. But their families are against them leaving their hometown, or the city of broken dreams, as they define it.

Check out the trailer here

Sapnon ke sheher toh bahut mil jaayenge, lekin toote hue sapnon ka copyright sirf Kanpur ke paas hai. Kya apne toote hue sapne jod paiyenge yeh Kanpuriye?#Kanpuriye releasing on 25 October on Hotstar VIP.@Aparshakti @divyenndu @HaanjiHarsh @ActorVijayRaaz@YoodleeFilms pic.twitter.com/Wv7NFP7X9X — Hotstar VIP (@HotstarVIP) October 23, 2019

Speaking about the film, Aparshakti says in a statement, "After watching movies that have brought out the real essence of towns like Allahabad and Bareilly, Kanpur finally gets a story of its own! It took me back to my own struggles - reliving with the uncertainty of the future and trying to find my way out. The movie is about that bittersweet moment in our collective lives that define who we become."

In the same statement, Divyenndu says, "I think there's a certain charm about living in a city that encourages people from smaller towns to dream big. Most of us have been part of situations where we're chasing our dreams, but circumstances have other plans! Kanpuriye defines the struggle of these three protagonists who are chasing their chosen paths; that makes the movie relatable."

Directed by Ashish Aryan, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Gyan Prakash, Harshita Gaur, and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles. Kanpuriye has been backed by Yoodlee Films from the house of Saregama, and will begin streaming on Hotstar VIP on 25 October.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:23:13 IST