Kanpur Waale Khuranas promo promises laugh riot with Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Adaa Khan

Comedian Sunil Grover, who created a benchmark for Hindi television as Gutthi in Kapil Sharma's comedy show, is making a television come back with a new show, Kanpur Waale Khuranas. The promo for the show released recently and is expected to go on air sometime in December 2018.

The promo begins with a shot of Kunal Khemu who is seen reading the newspaper. He informs Sunil that the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding is the most lavish and expensive in the country till now. Sunil replies wittily, saying, "Shaadi karna sabko mehenga padhta hai."

The series showcases The Khuranas, a large family that more often than not gets embroiled in hilarious scenarios. Grover will invite eminent personalities, including celebrities and achievers to the show. Adaa Khan will be playing Sunil Grover’s wife in Kanpur Waale Khuranas.

Grover had shared his thoughts about the show earlier, saying he was excited to be back on television and embark on the new journey towards entertaining his huge fan base.

Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh and Sugandha Mishra also play pivotal roles in the show.

