Kannada veteran director Vijay Reddy passes away aged 84 in Chennai
Vijay Reddy was suffering from age-related ailments, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he passed away on Friday.
Eminent Kannada film director Vijay Reddy, who delivered many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Chennai, family sources said on Saturday.
Reddy (84) was suffering from age-related ailments following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last on Friday night.
He left a deep imprint on movie buffs with his films Gandhada Gudi, Bhakta Prahlada, and Na Ninna Mareyalare.
Condoling his death, Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, "Vijay Reddy, who had directed my father Dr Rajkumar's movies such as Gandhada Gudi, Mayura, and Na Ninna Mareyalare passed away. Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace," Puneeth Rajkumar said he was fortunate to have worked in the movie Bhakta Prahlada directed by Reddy.
See the post
ತಂದೆಯವರ ಮರೆಯಲಾಗದ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳಾದ ಗಂಧದಗುಡಿ, ಮಯೂರ, ನಾ ನಿನ್ನ ಮರೆಯಲಾರೆ ಹಾಗು ಹಲಾವಾರು ಸಿನೆಮಾಗಳನ್ನು ನಿರ್ದೇಶಿಸಿರುವ ವಿಜಯ್ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರು ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಭಕ್ತ ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ನಟಿಸಿರುವುದೆ ನನ್ನ ಭಾಗ್ಯ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿಸಿಗಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/oyd7ajbGrM
— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) October 9, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Varmaa, Arjun Reddy remake starring Dhruv Vikram, Megha Choudhary, leaked on Tamilrockers
Varmaa was leaked hours after its premiere on 6 October on the OTT platform Simply South
Yash shares photo from KGF Chapter: 2 shoot as he resumes work after COVID-19 lockdown
Yash marked his return on the sets of KGF Chapter 2 with a social media post, 'Rocky sets sail from today'
Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised in Hyderabad, say reports
Reports of Tamannaah Bhatia contracting the coronavirus come a month after her parents' diagnosis.