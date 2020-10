Kannada veteran director Vijay Reddy passes away aged 84 in Chennai

Vijay Reddy was suffering from age-related ailments, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he passed away on Friday.

Eminent Kannada film director Vijay Reddy, who delivered many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Chennai, family sources said on Saturday.

Reddy (84) was suffering from age-related ailments following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last on Friday night.

He left a deep imprint on movie buffs with his films Gandhada Gudi, Bhakta Prahlada, and Na Ninna Mareyalare.

Condoling his death, Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, "Vijay Reddy, who had directed my father Dr Rajkumar's movies such as Gandhada Gudi, Mayura, and Na Ninna Mareyalare passed away. Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace," Puneeth Rajkumar said he was fortunate to have worked in the movie Bhakta Prahlada directed by Reddy.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)