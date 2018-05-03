You are here:

Kannada stars Chiranjeevi Sarja, Megahna Raj wed in Bengaluru; Arjun Sarja also present at ceremony

May,03 2018 11:38:28 IST

Kannada actors Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married on 4 May as per Hindu wedding rituals. The couple had already tied the knot in a church wedding on 29 April, according to a report by indiatvnews.com. The two have known each other for 10 years but only started seeing each two years ago.

The actress shared multiple videos of both ceremonies on Instagram, starting from the church wedding to the haldi and sangeet ceremony.

For the traditional Hindu ceremony, the actress wore a shiny white Kanjeevaram sari with an embellished blue-green border while Sarja wore a traditional white kurta with a dhoti. The ceremony reportedly took place in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

While Chiranjeevi is the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad, Raj is the daughter of star couple Sundar Raj and Pramila. The couple has acted together in the 2012 Telugu romantic thriller Aatagara.

