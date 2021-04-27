Kannada producer Ramu, actress Malashri's husband, passes away after battling coronavirus
Known for films like Lockup Death, AK47 and Kalasipalya, Ramu was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he passed away after coronavirus complications
Ramu, a prominent Kannada producer and husband of film actress Malashri, passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, family sources said.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment where he passed away.
Ramu had given many hit films such as Lockup Death, AK47 and Kalasipalya.
Condoling his death, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear that famous Kannada producer Ramu died of coronavirus infection."
He said the death has caused a huge loss to the film industry.
Kumaraswamy prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.
