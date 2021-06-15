Kannada film producer KCN Chandrashekar passes away in Bengaluru aged 69
KCN Chandrashekar was suffering from age-related ailments, his family said.
Bengaluru | Noted Kannada film producer KCN Chandrashekar who gave many blockbuster movies including Babruvahana died at a private hospital, family sources said.
He was 69.
The film producer was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time and died on Sunday night, they added.
Chandrashekar was very much inspired by his father KC Nanjunde Gowda and made more than 50 movies leaving a lasting impact on the viewers.
Some of his prominent movies are Babruvahana, Huliya Haalina Mevu, Bhakta Gnanadeva, Dharmayuddha and Thaayi.
The veteran producer had also served as the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC).
Condoling Chandrashekar's demise, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in his death the Kannada film industry has lost a great filmmaker.
He prayed for his soul to rest in peace.
