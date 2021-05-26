Gowda had contracted COVID about a month ago and remained in hospital for treatment for about 20 days. He had also completely recovered from the disease.

Theatre artiste and Kannada film actor BM Krishne Gowda, who shot to fame with his role as a party president in the drama Mukhyamantri, died due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on 26 May, his family sources said.

The 80-year-old artiste, who had contracted COVID about a month ago and remained in hospital for treatment for about 20 days, had completely recovered from the disease.

However, he again developed a respiratory problem and was admitted to a private hospital.

Gowda had also worked in television soap operas and films, mostly playing character actor roles.

Born in Bairasandra, Gowda ventured into the world of theatre at a very young age accompanying his father. By the time he started working in TV and films, he had around 100 plays to his credit. He was mostly seen playing supporting roles, primarily father's role, all throughout his career.

Apart from his career in showbiz, he was also a gifted volleyball player and had played tournaments at the state level, as reported by The Times of India. Prior to theatre, Gowda used to serve at the office of Karanataka's Accountant General.

— With inputs from The Press Trust of India