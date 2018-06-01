Kannada director Santosh Shetty Kateel drowns in Mangalore's Ermai Falls during film recce

In a tragic accident, Kannada director Santosh Shetty Kateel slipped and drowned in Mangalore's Ermai Falls. He was 36. Shetty had gone to the falls for a recce with his crew comprising four people, reports India Today.

Shetty's body was recovered by the police and firefighters after a search that lasted a few hours. According to the same report, a case has been registered under IPC Section 304(a) ((Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide…). The four persons, who accompanied the filmmaker to the location, are reportedly named in the case and investigation is currently on.

Kateel had reportedly gone to the falls to finalise a location for a photoshoot for his upcoming film Gandhada Kudi, Chandan Van. The Kannada children's film had almost finished filming. The report also states that Shetty was wearing a metal costume designed specially for him and lost balance because of its weight. Because Mangalore had been receiving heavy rain for the past couple of days, the water level for already swollen. The locals had reportedly warned the crew to not go too the waterfall, but according to their statement, the crew members did not pay heed to their advice.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 10:51 AM