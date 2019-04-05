Kannada director-composer SD Arvinda releases new single celebrating spirit of Ugadi

Kannada film industry’s popular director and music composer SD Arvinda’s latest single titled, 'Banthu Yugaadhi' celebrates the spirit of Ugadi. Ugadi is a festival celebrated by the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as it marks their new year. The song has lyrics by Kaviraj, vocals from singers Ananya Bhat, Usha Prakash and also features violinist Aneesh Vidyashankar.

In an interaction with The Times of India, Arvinda said, “In our country, we celebrate so many festivals and they are synonymous with songs. That’s when I realised that we don’t have any new songs for any of our festivals, especially Ugadi. Certain old songs are still played — a couple of film songs too — but there aren’t any newer ones. So, I thought I’ll create something for Ugadi.”

He revealed that Kaviraj really liked the idea and wrote the lyrics of the song which describes the beauty of the festival the way it's celebrated.

On being what one can expect from the song, Arvinda explained that the team had written it by keeping the current generation in mind and that the song attempts to persuade people to celebrate Ugadi traditionally, the way the older generation would.

During the same interaction, he also mentioned that the video of the song will feature caricatures by Naganath as well.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 12:04:35 IST