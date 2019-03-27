Kannada cinema undergoes commercial crisis as indie films with immense potential fail to recover costs

2018 saw a handful of small, beautiful Kannada films release in theatres. Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai was a certified hit, and Katheyondhu Shuruvaagidhe recovered its cost from theatricals and online streaming. Jeerjimbe, which won four Kerala State Film Awards in 2016, will manage a break-even with theatricals, digital streaming and award subsidy, while three others — Naathicharami, Ammachi Yemba Nenapu and Ondalla Eradalla — sank, with few footfalls.

Each of these films explored a subject not often spoken about, was rooted in local culture and was made with heart. Most of them were small-budget films, shot in a budget of Rs one crore to Rs three crore. Barring Sarkari and, to an extent, Katheyondhu, the rest struggled to find screens.

Champa Shetty, who directed Ammachi, also doubled up as producer, along with five others, speaks of the struggle of how these niche films lose out on everything, from a publicity budget to star referrals. “We shot economically. The first copy cost was only Rs. 75 lakh. We stayed in an aunt’s house. We did not have to spend on transportation. We ran a tight ship. We spent about Rs 25 lakh on distribution. Our income from theatricals was close to Rs 40 lakh. We have been trying alternative revenue sources, such as screening for Kannada associations in other cities, for students; but unless we recover cost, how will we be encouraged to make meaningful cinema?,” asks Shetty, whose film is based on the play Akku, derived from three stories by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Vaidehi.

Speaking of the multiplex-single screen battle, Shetty says that if single screens allowed these films a time slot on revenue-sharing basis like multiplexes do (the film was screened in Bharat Cinemas, Mangaluru, for five weeks!), producers will be more willing to back these creations.

Sathya Prakash, who made the moving Ondhalla Eradalla, about an adorable Muslim boy in search of his pet cow and the people he meets in his journey, says that unless a film has star value or enough theatres in hand, it suffers at the box office. Ondhalla Eradalla suffered a technical glitch on day one and was not screened in many places on Friday. “Many people who liked my earlier film Rama Rama Re had turned up to watch this on Friday. In big cities, who can make the effort to travel again to watch a movie?,” he asks. These films have a good scope in multiplexes in the Bengaluru, Mysuru and Tumkur belts, he says. “It is easier for content-oriented films to be received there, before they travel to B and C centre audiences through word-of-mouth. But, when you have seven or eight films competing for screens every week, the smaller ones get left out.”

Prakash would like a world when the creator has to only worry about his craft, and not its selling. “Making a good film with good writing is not difficult, but the distribution process can leave you frustrated. You create ‘art’, but have to sell a ‘product’.”

In contrast to these cases are the stories of Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale and Katheyondhu. The former was produced and directed by Rishab Shetty, which did very well in theatres, especially in the Dakshina Kannada region and other border districts that identified with the language debate the film revolved around. Katheyondhu, directed by Senna Hegde, was backed by the producer with the Midas' touch, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, actor Rakshit Shetty and Vinod Diwakar. “With a low-budget film, you have to get lucky with the producer," says Hegde, whose next film is in Malayalam. “With stars, you don’t have to worry about the opening weekend. With other films, you need word-of-mouth. Only a few niche films, such as Ondhu Mottaye Kathe and Lucia, have managed to make it big at the box office. “Without Rakshit and Pushkar, I’m not sure if we would have had that kind of reach. They are sensitive to the needs of the film they are backing. And Pushkar has built an audience that looks forward to the films he backs. He can always tap into them when a film is releasing. A small film has to have someone on its team who will make sure it gets noticed.”

Naathicharami, featuring Sruthi Hariharan and Sanchari Vijay, among others, is a class act by director Mansore, and is playing on Netflix to rave reviews. Ironically, it barely lasted a week in theatres. The film about a widow struggling with her sexuality is a sensitively narrated tale that does not judge. Mansore says that work should begin on the Janatha Film proposal, where the government will run a cinema hall in every district and taluk to play Kannada films. “Else, instead of providing a subsidy for award-winning films, they can pay for its distribution cost, so that the makers can take the theatrical collection. This might take time to become an acceptable model, but once it does, it will help build an audience and producers will not shy from backing these films.”

As for Naathicharami and its digital popularity, all Mansore says is, “If 10 per cent of those who have watched it online had come to the theatre, we would have recovered our investment.” M Ramesh, the producer of the film, says that they are yet to recover even 30 percent of the negligible budget of the film.

Mallikarjunaiah’s career began with Godhi Banna Saadharana Mykattu, directed by Hemanth Rao. It was an unlikely hit, considering it was about a son in search of his father, who has Alzheimer’s. That film taught Mallikarjunaiah how to market a niche film. “It is important to determine your publicity budget first. Once that is taken care of, you can determine how you want to sell your film. For Godhi Banna, our publicity budget was Rs 40 lakh. It was 90 lakh for the blockbuster Kirik Party, and about 70 lakh for Humble Politician Nograj. But for Jeerjimbe, which I knew was a film with a lot of heart and had to be seen by all, I restricted it to online marketing. The budget was Rs 8 lakh.” TV promotions cost about 15 lakh, paper advertisements cost Rs 5 lakh, and FM promotions cost Rs 3 lakh. One has to take a call on the potential earning of a film while determining the publicity budget, he says.

Speaking about Jeerjimbe, Mallikarjunaiah says that some films are backed purely for creative satisfaction. “It was a children’s movie. There was an important social message. I mainly promoted it through social media. We got celebrities to share the trailer on social media,” he says. For Nograj, they went all the way with publicity because they had to introduce an Internet star such as Danish Sait to the common audience. “So far, I’ve been lucky to break even with all these ventures,” says Mallikarjunaiah, whose 2019 diary is packed with commercial films, including Avane Srimannarayana, starring Rakshit Shetty. “What is most important is that every film has to win the heart of the audience first. Business automatically follows.”

His biggest tip for indie filmmakers? “Start promoting your film from day one on social media. It does not cost money and gives you great mileage. If you do that, you won’t have to struggle during release, because it would have already made a connect with the audience.”

