Kannada actress Shweta Kumari detained by NCB for possession of drugs

Kannada actress Shweta Kumari has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The actress was detained after being caught in possession of a small quantity of the drug Mephedrone in her hotel room.

According to news agency Asian News International, the NCB team has taken Kumari for a medical test. The actress will be produced in court where NCB officials are likely to request for her custody. Furthermore, NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari.

The 27-year-old actor, who is a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested, by the NCB on 2 January, after they allegedly seized 400 gm of Mephedrone (MD) while searching the Crown Business Hotel in the Mira Bhayander area.

According to a report in The Times of India, while several media reports have stated that Shweta is a Tollywood actress who played the second lead in low-budget films, there is no concrete proof that she did act in these films. However, the report adds that she starred in the 2015 Kannada film Ring Master.

The report further adds that NCB has launched systematic operation activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers.