Kannada actor Sriimurali's next film Bagheera, directed by Dr Suri, announced on actor's birthday

Sriimurali's Bagheera will be written and directed by Dr Suri of Lucky-fame.

On the occasion of actor Sriimurali's birthday, Hombale Films announced the actor's next film Bagheera. The story is by Prashanth Neel (KGF), while the screenplay and direction are by Dr Suri (of Lucky-fame).

The poster reads: "When society becomes a jungle...and only one predator roars for justice." The actor's visage peeks from under a claw torn cloth, and so does his three-star police insignia.

Here is the first look poster of Bagheera

When Society turns into a Jungle...

And Only One Predator Roars for Justice!@SRIMURALIII as #Bagheera

He arrives roaring in the spirits of rawness & valour, & We wish him a Happy Birthday.

According to The Times of India, the shoot for Madha Gaja is underway and is expected to conclude in January. Production on Bagheera is likely to begin right after.

Cinema Express writes that Bagheera will mark the actor's first collaboration with producer Vijay Kiragandur, who has bankrolled several blockbusters like KGF, Raajakumara, Yuvarathnaa, and the Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

"I am blessed to collaborate with such an excellent team. I feel highly positive and look forward to working with them. I am waiting for the project to start early next year, said the Sriimurali, adding that he will playing a never-before-seen role in Bagheera.