Sanchari Vijay had sustained serious head injuries due to the accident which lead to internal bleeding, doctors had said.

Bengaluru | National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident here on Saturday, has passed away his brother Siddhesh Kumar said.

Despite an emergency brain surgery, Vijay succumbed to his injuries.

Kumar informed the media that the family has decided to donate the actor’s organs. “The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs,” the Times Of India quoted him as saying.

Actors Danish Sait, Kiccha Sudeepa took to Twitter to share condolences for the actor

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever. https://t.co/fTzzAGmusm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 14, 2021

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday when he was returning home from his friend’s place. According to The Indian Express, Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen on the bike when it skidded and hit an electric pole. Naveen fractured his leg but Vijay was grievously injured. The accident took place around 11:45 PM on Saturday. It is said that Vijay and Naveen had gone out on the bike to buy medicines.

"He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him," an emotional Kumar had earlier told reporters.

Dr Arun Naik, the senior consultant neurosurgeon at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru, where the actor was being treated, told the media, “He (Vijay) was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). Immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage. Currently, he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support. He continues to be in a coma state and is very critical."

Vijay has earned accolades for his award-winning movie Naanu Avanalla Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami among others.

