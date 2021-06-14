Sanchari Vijay underwent brain surgery on Sunday and will be under observation for the next 48 hours, doctors said

Bengaluru | National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident here is in a critical condition, his brother Siddhesh Kumar said on Sunday.

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday when he was returning home from his friend’s place.

"He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him," an emotional Kumar told reporters.

Vijay has earned accolades for his award-winning movie Naanu Avanalla Avalu.