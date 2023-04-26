Kannada TV star Sampath J Ram, best known for his work in the popular TV show Agnisakshi, died by suicide at his residence in Nelamangala near Bengaluru on Sunday. It is suspected that Sampath was concerned about not getting enough opportunities in the entertainment industry to show his talent.

Sampath’s friend and actor Rajesh Dhruva confirmed the news of his demise as he posted in Kannada, “We don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please.”

The 35-year-old actor tied the knot last year and lived with his wife at Neelamangala near Bangalore.

Sampath’s Agnisakshi costar Vaishnavi said in an interview with HT, “Sampath Ram acted as my brother in that serial and always had a smiling face. He kept others laughing at the shooting spot and It would be fun if he whenever he was around. I never heard him complain about life. Not even a day he was worried on the set. It has been two years since the end of Agni Saatchi serial. I did not meet him after that. He invited me to his wedding but I could not go because of work. I called and congratulated him. He has not even been married for a year and I heard that his wife is 5 months pregnant. I don’t know why he did this at this time.”

While there were rumours of being Sampath in depression, Rajesh Dhruva rubbished it and said, “Around 2am on Sunday morning, I got a call from a few mutual friends of ours, saying something is wrong and we have to rush to the hospital. At first, I thought it was some kind of a prank. But, when I reached Nelamangala Hospital, I realised what had happened. Sampath’s sister had brought him in. He and his wife had a minor argument. He threatened to kill himself if she didn’t talk to him. He didn’t mean to… Things went wrong.”

He added, “He was such a happy person. He had no issues in life. He had a lot of opportunities lined up as well. He was critically acclaimed in the industry and we always talked about the kind of films we’d do [in future]. He wanted to explore various film industries, not just Kannada. He had a lot left to do but he went away too soon.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.