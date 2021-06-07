The movie charts how this dog is distanced from his foster family, and eventually reunited with his companion, Dharma.

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 777 Charlie on 6 June — his 38th birthday. Taking to social media, the actor shared the teaser and said, "We hope that you will receive our labour of love, with love. #LifeOfCharlie is now out. Proudly presenting the official teaser of #777Charlie in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Hindi."

Written and directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie is centered on a stray dog named Charlie and his companion Dharma (played by Shetty). In the teaser, the dog gets a heroic introduction as it runs out through glass and then goes on an adventurous journey.

The movie charts how this dog is distanced from his foster family, and how Charlie and Dharma eventually reunite. A song titled 'Life of Charlie', written by Nagarjun Sharma, sung by Shubham Roy, and composed by Nobin Paul, accompanies the video.

The film, an adventure-comedy for all age groups, also features Bobby Simhaa, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and others in important roles. It is produced by GS Gupta and Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios. The cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap, and editing is by Pratheek Shetty.

777 Charlie is reportedly scheduled to release in December this year. Rakshit Shetty was last seen in the action-adventure Avane Srimannarayana that released in 2019.