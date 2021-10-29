Entertainment

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to heart attack; Sonu Sood, Mahesh Babu tweet condolences

Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.

FP Trending October 29, 2021 14:48:35 IST
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to heart attack; Sonu Sood, Mahesh Babu tweet condolences

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 29 October. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. He was 46.

The youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth started his acting career as a child artist.

He also won the National Film award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in the year 1985.

The actor was last seen in the Santhosh Ananddram film Yuvarathnaa. He was set to start shooting from 1 November for Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar.

The news of Rajkumar’s death, also fondly called as Appu, has sent shockwaves through India’s film industry. Celebrities and film stars have taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences on the sudden death of the actor.

Check out the tweets here

Updated Date: October 29, 2021 15:34:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

Sonu Sood responds to temple build in his honour by Telangana locals: 'Don't deserve this'
Entertainment

Sonu Sood responds to temple build in his honour by Telangana locals: 'Don't deserve this'

The temple has been built to recognise the actor's humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Sonu Sood's premises in Mumbai and Lucknow raided by Income Tax Department
India

Actor Sonu Sood's premises in Mumbai and Lucknow raided by Income Tax Department

According to official sources the I-T department is looking into a land deal between Sood's firm and a real estate company in Lucknow following complaints of alleged tax evasion

Actor Sonu Sood evaded tax worth Rs 20 crore, says Central Board of Direct Taxes
India

Actor Sonu Sood evaded tax worth Rs 20 crore, says Central Board of Direct Taxes

The CBDT also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.