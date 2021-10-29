Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 29 October. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. He was 46.

The youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth started his acting career as a child artist.

He also won the National Film award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in the year 1985.

The actor was last seen in the Santhosh Ananddram film Yuvarathnaa. He was set to start shooting from 1 November for Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar.

The news of Rajkumar’s death, also fondly called as Appu, has sent shockwaves through India’s film industry. Celebrities and film stars have taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences on the sudden death of the actor.

Check out the tweets here

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken #PuneethRajkumar anna .. not fair … — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021