Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh passes away: Condolences, tributes pour in from celebrities on Twitter

FP Staff

November 25, 2018 10:48:41 IST

Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest. He was 66. The former Union minister was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing problems, sources said.

As soon as the news of his death were announced, many celebrities and political figures shared their condolences on social media. Rajinikanth expressed his remorse and tweeted saying he had lost his "best friend."

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on 24 November said the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects. Kumaraswamy added that the family members of the actor had decided to hold the funeral in Bengaluru, instead of his native Mandya.

(with inputs from Press Trust of India)

