Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh passes away: Condolences, tributes pour in from celebrities on Twitter

Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest. He was 66. The former Union minister was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing problems, sources said.

As soon as the news of his death were announced, many celebrities and political figures shared their condolences on social media. Rajinikanth expressed his remorse and tweeted saying he had lost his "best friend."

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018

#Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zb3bt3GCwd — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2018

Wish this wasn't true. You vl remain with us forever! RIP legend #Ambareesh sir! — Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) November 24, 2018

He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed. I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/UitCU7MHss — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely death of my beloved friend #Ambareesh. In his death, an era of love and affection in the Kannada Film industry has ended. With Ambarish I enjoyed a friendship that went beyond political affiliations and films. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

#Ambareesh was a rebel who was loved by all. He carved a unique place in both politics and films. He leaves back a legacy that will be cherished by his family, friends, fans and followers. May his soul rest in peace and his family and friends get the strength to bear this loss. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

Completely shell shocked..not able to come to terms..mind says it has to be untrue.. sudden demise of our great friend #Ambreeshji has left us shattered and heartbroken.. our thoughts are with his wife #Suma mam n his son #Abhi n the entire family..#RIP #Ambareesh Sir 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rTBuFHkxX9 — Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) November 24, 2018

A legend is no more, shocking and unbelievable,we will miss the great human being pic.twitter.com/gvPftTravZ — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) November 24, 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on 24 November said the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects. Kumaraswamy added that the family members of the actor had decided to hold the funeral in Bengaluru, instead of his native Mandya.

(with inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018 10:48 AM