Kannada actor Duniya Vijay arrested for helping accused Maasthi Gudi producer Sundar P Gowda

The Chennammanakere Achukattu police arrested actor Duniya Vijay from a resort on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, according to a report by Times of India. The actor was lying low at resort in hopes of evading arrest.

The police had been tracking Vijay down since 30 May, states the report, after he prevented them from arresting his friend and film producer Sundar P. Gowda in connection with the drowning of two stuntmen while shooting for the film Maasthi Gudi in 2016.

While Vijay had a life vest and was unharmed, the stuntmen — Raghava Uday and Anil Kumar — jumped off a helicopter into the reservoir without safety gear. During their investigation, the Ramanagar police found that Raghava Uday and Anil Kumar died due to negligence of the film crew. The report a;so states that the crew hadn't taken permission to shoot in the reservoir.

A non-bailable magistrate warrant has also been issued against producer Sundar P. Gowda, and the Tavarekere police have been ordered to arrest him.

When a police team went to Sundar P. Gowda’s house in Chennammanakere Achukattu, he asked them to wait saying he wanted to change his clothes. He then allegedly called Vijay for help.

This was followed by the actor allegedly threatening and abusing the police. A report in The Hindu states that the actor allegedly physically prevented the police from arresting Sundar, who then escaped through the back door of the house.

Vijay was booked under Sections 225 (resisting lawful apprehension) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duties) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sundar is already out on bail.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 11:36 AM