Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana, test positive for coronavirus; both have mild symptoms

Kannada film actor Dhruva Sarja on Wednesday said he and his wife Prerana have tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal the news. He also suggested people who have been living in close proximity to Sarja get themselves tested as well.

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Sarja is known for starring in Kannada films Addhuri, Bahaddur and Bharjari. He will be next seen in an action thriller titled Pogaru, also -starring Rashmika Mandanna. He is the nephew of veteran Kannada star Arjun Sarja.

Sarja's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last month in a private hospital in Bengaluru following a massive cardiac arrest.

Sarja is the second notable personality from the Kannada film industry to have tested positive. Earlier, actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh had said she contracted the virus and is currently placed under home quarantine, as per an Indian Express report.

