Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana, test positive for coronavirus; both have mild symptoms
Dhruva Sarja said he and his wife Prerana are exhibiting mild symptoms, and have admitted themselves to a hospital.
Kannada film actor Dhruva Sarja on Wednesday said he and his wife Prerana have tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.
The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal the news. He also suggested people who have been living in close proximity to Sarja get themselves tested as well.
Here is the tweet
My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.
ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼
— Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020
Sarja is known for starring in Kannada films Addhuri, Bahaddur and Bharjari. He will be next seen in an action thriller titled Pogaru, also -starring Rashmika Mandanna. He is the nephew of veteran Kannada star Arjun Sarja.
Sarja's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last month in a private hospital in Bengaluru following a massive cardiac arrest.
Sarja is the second notable personality from the Kannada film industry to have tested positive. Earlier, actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh had said she contracted the virus and is currently placed under home quarantine, as per an Indian Express report.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Vaani Kapoor cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani's production Bellbottom
Producer Jackky Bhagnani said that Vaani Kapoor has a 'meaty' role to perform in the upcoming film Bellbottom.
Richa Chadha recalls Ali Fazal napped after proposing to her for marriage: It may have stressed him out
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus lockdown, recently featured on the cover of a prominent magazine.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store; Tokyo performance group puts up drive-in horror shows
Meanwhile, Disney has cancelled Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 4K version re-release in the UK in light of increasing coronavirus cases.