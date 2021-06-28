Chetan Kumar filed a defamation case against A Shivaram Hebbar for using 'demeaning and offensive language' while opposing the actor's tweets that allegedly criticised Brahminism.

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has filed a Re 1 defamation suit in a city court against Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar for using 'defamatory' language against him, for allegedly criticising Brahminism. The actor seeks compensation and a public apology from the minister.

According to The Indian Express, Chetan's tweets quoted Dr B R Ambedkar and Periyar, and asked to "uproot Brahminism" as they "killed the ideas" of Basava and Buddha.

Hebbar, who is a Brahmin himself, took offence to Chetan Kumar's statement and tweeted that he would ask the Chief Minister to initiate action against the actor for his tweets, which 'could be aimed at getting himself identified or for petty gain (Ganji Kaasu).

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter on 11 June. ''I have filed a Re 1 civil defamation suit against current Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar,' Chetan said in a statement.

As a sitting cabinet minister in a party that is in power in both Karnataka and the Centre, Hebbar has used 'demeaning' and 'offensive' language attacking him personally, Kumar added.

Here is Chetan's statement

#Brahminism Here’s my statement regarding Civil Defamation Suit against Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar for his defamatory tweetshttps://t.co/FpYhFqXaxQhttps://t.co/9cVgTdPFez pic.twitter.com/iXWqZh01cR — Chetan Kumar / ಚೇತನ್ (@ChetanAhimsa) June 26, 2021

He charged Hebbar with 'misusing' his role as a public servant and said the minister must be held accountable.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)