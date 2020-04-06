You are here:

Kannada actor Bullet Prakash placed on ventilator after being hospitalised for kidney and liver ailment

Kannada actor Bullet Prakash has been placed on a ventilator after suffering from kidney and liver related issues. He was hospitalised in Bengaluru on 5 April.

He is a popular actor in Kannada cinema with over 325 films to his credit.

The Times of India reported that the actor was hospitalised because of liver infection and gastric issues. The report added that the actor has lost 35 kg in last five months.

Kannada media quoted Bullet Prakash's son as saying that he is confident of his father recovering and has requested his fans not to worry.

The actor who has been a part of a number of popular films like the 2008 comedy-romance film Mast Maja Maadi, 2010's Aithalakkadi and 2014's Aryan, got the moniker Bullet for being often seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet.

He has worked with stalwarts of Kannada cinema such as Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shivarajkumar.

Bullet Prakash joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015.

The actor participated in the second season of the Kannada version of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss. He has also appeared in a Tulu film Soombe, described as a film within a film.

Many fans took to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

