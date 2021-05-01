'We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice,' said Gowda, who has also been driving ambulances.

As India witnesses a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has come forward to do some humanitarian work. He is currently working as an ambulance driver to help the COVID-19 patients in Karnataka’s Bengaluru city. At a time, when many actors have stepped up and volunteered to contribute towards COVID-19 relief, Gowda is winning hearts on social media with this gesture.

He has launched his own ambulance service, called Project Smile Trust, to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. Not just that, he also helps in carrying out the final rites of those who have lost their lives to the virus.

During a recent interview with Bangalore Times, the actor shared the main reason behind this drive. "I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice,” he said.

Gowda also shared a snippet of the news article on his social media handle saying he has taken all necessary precautions and training for the job. He feels overwhelmed with all the wishes pouring in for him.

“It's my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of Karnataka," he added.

Gowda is best-known for his work in movies like Yuvarathnaa, Odeya, Rustum, Aa Drushya, and many more.

So far, celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonu Sood, John Abraham, SS Rajamouli, Taapsee Pannu among others have been actively taking part in coronavirus -related SOS requests on social media.