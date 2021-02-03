Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's tweet directed at Rihanna's clarion call on farmers protest garners heavy criticism on social media

Kangana Ranaut's tweet against Rihanna resulted in the actress' online trolling, with some asking her Twitter account be permanently suspended.

FP Staff February 03, 2021 09:11:25 IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was heavily criticised on Twitter for her tweet directed at Rihanna's clarion call on farmers protests.

The international pop star on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site. The 32-year-old singer  became arguably the first global star to voice her support to the protest.

"Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote on Twitter alongside a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."

However, Ranaut was quick to post her reply, calling the international icon a "dummy," and branding the farmers as "terrorists."

See the post

The tweet by Rihanna, who has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, garnered thousands of retweets and likes within an hour. Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker lauded the 'Diamond' hitmaker's remarks. American television personality Lilly Singh also responded to Rihanna's tweet, writing it is a "humanity issue."

Check out the tweets here

Ranaut's tweet, on the other hand, led to mass criticism online, with followers calling out the actress for her remarks.

See the reactions to Kangana Ranaut's tweet

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November end, demanding the government to repeal the three recently amended farm laws, and the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide ''chakka jam'' on 6 February when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: February 03, 2021 10:07:54 IST

TAGS:

