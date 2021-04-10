Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi postponed after surge in coronavirus cases; trilingual film not to release on 23 April

In a statement posted on Twitter, production house Zee Studios said the team has decided to push the release as people's safety is their priority.

Press Trust of India April 10, 2021 08:11:49 IST
Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi postponed after surge in coronavirus cases; trilingual film not to release on 23 April

In Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Mumbai: The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on 9 April announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and actor, was gearing to release theatrically on 23 April.

In a statement posted on Twitter, production house Zee Studios said the team has decided to push the release as people's safety is their priority.

"Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day.

"But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi," the statement read.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna.

Earlier this week, the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi also announced that the cop drama has been pushed and will not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on 9 April, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day.

Updated Date: April 10, 2021 08:11:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

Cuban cooks take to Facebook to share ingenious culinary creations in wake of food shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic
World

Cuban cooks take to Facebook to share ingenious culinary creations in wake of food shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic

A number of Cubans, with more ingenuity than resources, help their compatriots cope with shortages exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic with Facebook posts of culinary creations designed around what they’re actually likely to find at the market or with government rations.

A year since COVID-19 outbreak, Haitians await vaccines amid surging violence, political instability
World

A year since COVID-19 outbreak, Haitians await vaccines amid surging violence, political instability

Haiti’s lack of vaccines comes as it reports more than 12,700 cases and 250 deaths, numbers that experts believe are underreported. Perceptions also remain a big challenge. While face masks remain mandatory at Haiti businesses, airport closures and curfews have long since been lifted, and other precautions are rare.

COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest positivity rate at 22.78 percent, says Centre
India

COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest positivity rate at 22.78 percent, says Centre

The other seven states and UTs with a higher positivity rate than the national average of 5.04 percent are Chandigarh, Punjab, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana