Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over her tweet on Greta Thunberg

FP Staff

Sep 27, 2019 10:38:05 IST

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has criticised Priyanka Chopra for her tweet on Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Priyanka, along with many other celebs, had come out in support of the 16-year-old activist's fiery speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. Responding to Priyanka's tweet about Thunberg, Rangoli writes there are many Indian activists, who are not just "lecturing" but are engaged in groundwork, and that Priyanka should also extend her support towards those activists.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweet here

Rangoli here may be hinting at Kangana, who recently held an event in Mumbai where she donated a huge amount to an initiative of Cauvery Calling. Priyanka had earlier taken to Twitter to write that Thunberg's powerful speech is a "much-needed punch in the face." She added #HowDareYou at the end of her tweet. Here's Priyanka's tweet

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Listen. Learn. Think. Act!! @gretathunberg A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

 

At UN, Greta Thunberg says no forgiveness for world leaders if they don't act on climate change deftly, slams them for talking only of economy

In her emotionally charged speech, Thunberg told member nations participating at the Summit that the young generation will "never forgive" them if they fail to act on climate change deftly.

"I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she started. Thunberg then went on to speak about how her dreams and childhood have been stolen due to the empty words of world leaders on climate change. "Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" she said, displeased with the efforts of world powers in combating climate change.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 10:39:09 IST

