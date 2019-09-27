Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over her tweet on Greta Thunberg

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has criticised Priyanka Chopra for her tweet on Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Priyanka, along with many other celebs, had come out in support of the 16-year-old activist's fiery speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. Responding to Priyanka's tweet about Thunberg, Rangoli writes there are many Indian activists, who are not just "lecturing" but are engaged in groundwork, and that Priyanka should also extend her support towards those activists.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweet here

Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega🙏 https://t.co/50CJ9cDWYy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 25, 2019

Rangoli here may be hinting at Kangana, who recently held an event in Mumbai where she donated a huge amount to an initiative of Cauvery Calling. Priyanka had earlier taken to Twitter to write that Thunberg's powerful speech is a "much-needed punch in the face." She added #HowDareYou at the end of her tweet. Here's Priyanka's tweet

Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYouhttps://t.co/IiQ5NUavpD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 24, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut have together starred in Madhur Bhandarkar's critically-acclaimed film Fashion. Kangana had earlier defended Priyanka for her tweet on Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in February. The Sky is Pink actress had faced major flak for her tweet since she is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Alia Bhatt and Shoojit Sircar also shared Thunberg's viral video showing their support towards the teen activist.

View this post on Instagram Listen. Learn. Think. Act!! @gretathunberg A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 24, 2019 at 12:44am PDT

I wish Mahatma Gandhi or Swami Vivekananda were alive to hear your appeal.. Then a U turn was possible for climate change. We are committing sin and we will suffer.. Myself feeling helpless and shameful. https://t.co/RQ5LHARN5i — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) September 24, 2019

Read: At UN, Greta Thunberg says no forgiveness for world leaders if they don't act on climate change deftly, slams them for talking only of economy

In her emotionally charged speech, Thunberg told member nations participating at the Summit that the young generation will "never forgive" them if they fail to act on climate change deftly.

"I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she started. Thunberg then went on to speak about how her dreams and childhood have been stolen due to the empty words of world leaders on climate change. "Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" she said, displeased with the efforts of world powers in combating climate change.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 10:39:09 IST