'It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour,' Kangana Ranaut said in a statement of her upcoming digital venture Tiku Weds Sheru

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will soon make her digital debut as a producer. After making her directorial debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the National Award-winning star is set to enter the digital world with her first production venture titled Tiku Weds Sheru, which is a quirky love story.

Taking to her social media account on Saturday, 1 May, the Queen actress shared the logo of her production house and announced the news. She wrote, “Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings Folded hands”.

Talking about the new project, Kangana in a statement said, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience”.

Kangana added that Manikarnika Films will sign new talents for the upcoming projects and will take risks with new concepts.

On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in her next movie Thalaivi but due to the pandemic, the release has been postponed. After Thalaivi, she will be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. Reportedly, she also has Indira Gandhi’s biopic in her kitty. However, no official announcement has been yet made by the actor or the makers regarding the biopic.