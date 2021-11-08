Kangana Ranaut's maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur, goes on floors
Sharing the film's first looks, Kangana Ranaut said she was thrilled to begin filming on Tiku Weds Sheru the day she receives her Padma Shri honour.
Actor Kangana Ranaut's production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has started filming.
The movie, also featuring actor Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranaut's Revolver Rani helmer Sai Kabir. The Queen actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.
Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the film's production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honour.
Check out the first looks here
हम जब मिलते हैं, तो दिल से मिलते हैं , वरना ख़्वाबों में भी मुश्किल से मिलते हैं |@ManikarnikaFP @iavneetkaur @PrimeVideoIN #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/PIv5CLDanf — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 8, 2021
चलो तो चाँद तक ,नहीं तो शाम तक @ManikarnikaFP @Nawazuddin_S @PrimeVideoIN #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/ogAhXIYEyf
— Avneet Kaur (@iavneetkaur) November 8, 2021
The actor will be conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honour of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday "Receiving Padma Shri honour on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd "Tiku Weds Sheru"."Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like.. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first," the 34-year-old wrote.
The actor also tagged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in her post. She will next be seen in the action film Dhaakad and Tejas.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
