On feminism, Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut's 5 best quotes from Women In The World Summit

Kangana Ranaut spoke about her growing up years, her struggle in Bollywood and gender equality at the Women In the World Summit at London on Friday. The actress was her usual forthright self during the interview, as she was quizzed about everything from her home environment to women’s status in Indian society and whether the country has become safer for women after the Delhi rape case. Here are some of her more applause-worthy statements.

On her growing up years

On her struggle to make it in Bollywood

On why women don’t report sexual crimes

On feminine values

On whether actresses are going to be taken seriously in Bollywood

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 19:08 PM