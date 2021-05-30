Kumar Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her and later fled to his native in Karnataka, said a police officer.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said.

"A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told Press Trust of India. He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her.

However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said.

"A team under sub-inspector Virendra Bhosle held Hegde a day before he was supposed to get married to another girl. A 30-year-old woman, who works as a beautician, had last week filed a complaint of rape against him. The woman said they knew each other for eight years and he had, in June last year, proposed marriage, which she accepted," he said.

Later, on 27 April this year, he took Rs 50,000 from her claiming his mother had died in Karnataka, but then stopped all communication with the complainant once he reached his native state, the official added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)