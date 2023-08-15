Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her new film Chandramukhi 2, and there are multiple films that have been made in this franchise. She recently shared a clip from one of the songs that shows her doing Bharatanatyam but netizens aren’t pleased. Many users on social media recalled the dance done by Shobana and Jyothika. One user wrote- “Not suited at all she looks like regular bollywood heroine she is not apt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

Another one wrote- “kangana ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer!” And one more shared, “Jyotika might not be a trained dancer but she was definitely better.”

Days after wrapping up her portion from the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, a BTS picture from the film’s set went viral on social media that showed Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before traditional avatar. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Raghava Lawrence shared a picture of himself with the actress as the two posed on the film’s set. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Kangana looks splendid as a dancer who performs in the king’s court. Similarly, Lawrence was also dressed in a traditional outfit from the film’s set. Without revealing any details about the picture, the actor just added a caption that read, “Chandramukhi2 #kanganaranaut #chandramukhi #chandramuki2 #lawrence #raghavalawrence #pvasu #vadivel”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghava Lawrence (@raghavalawrenceoffl)

Fans who were excited after seeing the post shared their reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “Waiting… Raghava Lawrence..anna..”, while another user wrote, “eagerly waiting for the movie.”

Earlier, the actress while announcing the wrap of her shoot shared another picture with her co-actor and expressed her gratitude to the entire team.