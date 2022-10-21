The controversial queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has shared an empowering on a woman’s right as she reshared her last year’s pics with a direct message. “Just emphasising on the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business… None of your business,” wrote the Manikarnika star on Instagram stories alongside a pic of her in a white bustier top and white pants. The actress shared another pic in the same look and wrote, “I think I made the point, I can go to the office now… bye.”

The actress had originally shared this pic during the wrap party of Dhaakad and had written, “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle,” (Mirza Ghalib’s quote). At that time, the actress was trolled by netizens for not wearing an appropriate attire.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is busy with Emergency, where she is portraying the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While Ranaut is helming the project, Ritesh Shah – who has written films like ‘Pink’and ‘Kahaani’has penned ‘Emergency.’ Talking about her film Ranaut shared, “Emergency’ reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film’s shoot.

