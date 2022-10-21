It has been more than 20 days since its release, however, the entire country is still in the fever of Kantara, a sandalwood movie displaying its rage at the box office, further becoming the next big offering from the Kannada Film Industry after KGF 2 and 777 Charlie. Not just fans from across the country, but several prominent celebrities also took the opportunity to watch the film and further lauded its performance. Amid a rising number of applauds for Kantara, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now also joined in and is all praises for the action thriller.

On Thursday evening, Kangana went to watch the movie with her family after which she stated that she was shaken by the experience as she further thanked actor-director Rishab Shetty for making it. In a selfie video taken by Kangana in her car, she sounded quite impressed and moved by the film.

Stating that she just came out with her family after watching Kantara, she said, “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action-brilliant, unbelievable!”

Furthermore, speaking on the film and the actors’ performance she added, “What a fine blend of tradition, folklore, and indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, and action. This is what cinema is, what films are for.” Thanking the makers for giving such an experience, she added that it would take at least a week to recover from the film.

Watch the video:

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for #Kantara after watching the film in theaters.#KanganaRanaut #KantaraMovie pic.twitter.com/Qya9Ghizb3 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) October 20, 2022



Fans also took to the comment section and appreciated the actress for her honest and appreciative reviews.

Kantara goes strong at the box-office

It is pertinent to note that after releasing on 30 September, Kantara has been going strong in theatres, not just in Karnataka but in other states as well, thanks to being dubbed into various languages. It has already grossed over Rs 170 crores at the global box office and is also doing fantastic at the domestic box office.

Exploring a mix of folklore and fantasy in line with a traditional dance form called ‘Bhootha Kola’, the film helps to bring alive the traditional culture and the age-old art form.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.