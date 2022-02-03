The captive reality show will live stream 24x7 and see celebrity participants locked up behind bars with host Kangana Ranaut cracking the baton.

Ekta Kapoor announced on Thursday that Kangana Ranaut will host her new reality show Lock Upp, which will stream on both Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show, which Ekta promised will be 'full of truth and controversies', revolves around contestants being locked in a jail with the host holding power over their release.

Show format:

16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Adding to it, Ranaut will step in as a fiery host of the show. Lock Up promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an interesting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

What Kangana Ranaut said?

Ranaut said, “I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever.”

What Ekta Kapoor said?

Speaking about launching Lock Upp, Content Czarina Ekta R. Kapoor, shares, “I am glad to announce India’s biggest & the most fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by the powerhouse of talent and the dynamic Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been a very dear friend, I am glad to support and congratulate her on her first digital debut. Lock Upp is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new-standard for reality shows. I am also glad that MX Player has partnered with ALTBalaji. I wish the team the very best and I am sure they will create history with Lock Upp and that it will be a roaring success.”

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will be empowered to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘Khabri’ to some of them. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.