Kangana Ranaut to debut on Cannes 2018 red carpet: 'Overwhelming to witness appreciation for Indian cinema'

Kangana Ranaut will be making her debut at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

The Queen star will attend the fest in association with liquor brand Grey Goose as part of its global celebration of cinematic craft, Vive Le Cinema.

"It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes," Kangana said in a statement to IANS.

"Grey Goose has created a unique platform of celebration to toast the game changing films at Cannes this year and I'm thrilled to partner with this global icon of luxury in the country of its origin," she added.

Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, feels Kangana "embodies the cinematic expression of Grey Goose through her passion for the field and ability to fly beyond the realm of commercial cinema".

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from 8-19 May.

This year, acclaimed Indian actress-filmmaker Nandita Das' directorial Manto, a biographical on controversial Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, has made its way to the Un Certain Regard segment of the fest. Nakkash, featuring Inaamulhaq, will also be part of the film gala.

Tillotama Shome-starrer Sir will be screened at sidebar Cannes Critics' Week.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 14:45 PM