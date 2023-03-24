The ever-gorgeous Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 36th birthday today, 23 March 2023. Starting the day on a positive note, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video message for her fans, followers and even haters. “On my birthday today message from my heart…,” Kangana wrote in the caption.

To everyone’s surprise, the Queen actor also apologised to anyone whom she might have hurt with her words.

Kangana is currently in Udaipur and was seen donning a green and pink silk saree. She wore a heavy golden necklace and earrings along with a red bindi to complement her look.

In her heartfelt video message, the actor thanked her parents for their support and her spiritual gurus including Swami Vivekanand and Sadhguru for their teachings. Addressing her enemies, she said she would be forever grateful to them for making her learn how to struggle.

“Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi (My enemies who never let me rest. No matter how successful I became, they kept me on my toes on the path to success. They taught me how to fight and struggle. I will be forever grateful to them).”

She went on to add, “Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu (Friends, my ideology is very simple. My conduct, thoughts are also simple and I always want everyone’s well-being. So, I would like to apologise to anyone I might have hurt with my statements that I made about the country’s welfare).”

The Tanu Weds Manu actor, who keeps hogging headlines for targeting her film industry colleagues, further said that she only has ‘affection and good thoughts’ for people.

Kangana will be next seen playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the period drama Emergency. Her latest releases include two feature films, Dhaakad and Thalaivii.

