Kangana Ranaut summoned by Khar Police for allegedly defaulting on real estate brokerage payment

A real estate broker has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli and their staff for allegedly not paying the full brokerage amount. The complainant alleges that the actor purchased a bungalow in Pali Hill in 2017 and did not pay him in full for striking the deal.

However, Ranaut denies any claims of defaulting on the payment and maintains that her finance team had paid 1 percent brokerage, which reportedly was above 22 lakh, to the complainant. Later, the broker demanded 2 percent brokerage, which she alleges was never discussed prior to the deal. The bungalow was reportedly purchased for Rs 20.7 crore and is located in upmarket Pali Hill on Nargis Dutt Road.

On being contacted, Ranaut told DNA, "My finance team was taking care of the deal, the complainant was paid 1 per cent brokerage close to Rs 22 lakh which as per Industry standards; now he is asking for 2 per cent brokerage. At no point two per cent brokerage was decided on. The money transferred is through the bank and all documents are available."

Rangoli, who is also Kangana's manager, said they had submitted a written statement to the police but a sub-inspector working on the case denied receiving any statement from the actor's representatives.

The broker, Prakkash Rohira or Karma Realtors, maintained that he wanted to take the legal course of action as he is the smaller party here and "prone to more harm".

