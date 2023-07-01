While Kangana Ranaut has been delivering some stellar performances as an actor, she is also being at the top of her game as a producer. And her recent production Tiku Weds Sheru has been quite talked about, the film has been immensely loved as it was released on the OTT space a few days back. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles, the viewers loved the film. In fact, it saw quite a response in terms of viewership in the OTT space. Now celebrating all the hard work and the results it has reaped, producer Kangana threw a success bash in Mumbai.

Kangana hosted a grand do at a plush lounge in Juhu, Mumbai. And as the team celebrated Tiku Weds Sheru in its true possible sense, they all looked quite stunning too. Present for the evening were Kangana, Nawazuddin, Avneet, and other members of the cast. It was surely a glamorous night to witness. In fact, Kangana was quite overwhelmed on the occasion as she distributed sweets to the media.

On the work front, Kangana is bringing to us her directorial venture next with Emergency. She will be seen playing the role of PM Indira Gandhi in the film.

Avneet, in her heartfelt message to Kangana, expressed her sincere thanks for the incredible response Tiku Weds Sheru has received. She expressed her gratitude to Kangana for providing her with the opportunity to work in the film, which marked her entry into the world of cinema. In a sweet message Avneet wrote, “There are many people approaching, and they are all calling me Tiku now, not even Avneet”.

The leaked chats between Kangana and Avneet also highlight the mass success of the film. Avneet’s overwhelming response to the positive critic reactions is a breakthrough in her budding career.

