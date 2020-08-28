Kangana Ranaut shares new poster of Tejas; film to go on floors in December
Tejas will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.
Kangana Ranaut shared a new poster of her upcoming film Tejas on Friday. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing the Indian Air Force uniform and standing in front of a Tejas fighter jet.
Kangana announced that the filming of Tejas will officially take off in December this year.
Check out the announcement below
#Tejas to take-off this December! ✈️ Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #FridaysWithRSVP@sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains pic.twitter.com/2XC2FgnQKb
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 28, 2020
In February, the first look of Tejas was shared by the actress on her social media page. Kangana in a statement had said that very often the sacrifices made by brave women in uniform go unnoticed.
"Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such air force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film,” the actress added.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kangana’s training for the film began in July. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule may have been postponed. The initial release date for Tejas was April 2021.
Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Kangana will don the director's hat for the second time in Aparajitha Ayodhya which will focus on the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir issue. She had made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she also played the lead role.
