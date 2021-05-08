'If you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19,' Kangana Ranaut said in an Instagram post.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . Taking to social media on Saturday, 8 May, the Tanu Weds Manu star shared a picture of herself in deep meditation. In the Instagram post, she informed her fans that after feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in her eyes for the past few days, she got herself tested and the result came out to be positive.

Revealing that she has quarantined herself at home, Kangana added, “now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev”.

Ranaut was hoping to visit her native place in Himachal hence she got herself tested yesterday, 7 May.

After Kangana’s announcement, fans are showering her with get-well-soon messages.

Her Twitter account got suspended recently, however, Kangana has been very active on Instagram and has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos lately.

On the work front, the National-award winning actor’s next project Thalaivi is ready for release. In the much-awaited film, she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. After that, she will be seen in Dhaakad co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana also has Tejas in her kitty in which she is playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.