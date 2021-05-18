Kangana Ranaut reveals she has tested negative for coronavirus
'Thanks for your wishes and love,' Kangana Ranaut said while informing her fans on social media
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 , more than 10 days after contracting the virus.
The 34-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 8 May and was under home quarantine.
Ranaut, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans.
"Hello everyone today I tested negative for Covid...Thanks for your wishes and love," she posted on her Instagram Stories.
On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,240 new COVID- 19 cases and 48 more deaths, taking the tally of coronavirus infection to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
