Kangana Ranaut returns to Twitter after 2-year ban; says 'It's nice to be back here'

After remaining suspended for nearly two years since 2021, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is finally back on Twitter. Joining the band of a few users whose accounts were recently reinstated after Elon Musk took over as the new Twitter chief, Kangana Ranaut announced her return to the microblogging site on Tuesday with a tweet that read, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here.” The account has not yet received a verified ‘blue’ tick, but the actress has already amassed over 2 million followers on Twitter. Many of her fans followed by some celebrities also rejoiced in her return on Twitter. Users took to the comment section and gave her a warm welcome.

Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023



Besides, the actress also shared a BTS video of her upcoming film, Emergency, and further announced the film’s wrap. Directed by Ranaut herself under the banner of Manikarnika films, the film revolves around the crucial period during the Emergency between 1975-1977. She will be seen playing the role of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The video shows her along with the entire team working on the film. From shooting to set planning and also team discussions, the video gives a glimpse into all that went into the making.

She wrote, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023.”

And it’s a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L1s5m3W99G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023



Why was Kangana Ranaut banned on Twitter?

It was in May 2021 when the Bollywood actress was ‘permanently’ banned from Twitter after she posted some controversial tweets about West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee following the post-poll violence in the state. While indirectly blaming the CM for the violence, Kangana also demanded President’s rule in the state.

This didn’t go well with many and her account was reported for violating the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour’. As a result, the microblogging site imposed a permanent suspension on her account. Notably, that was not the first time when she stirred controversy with her tweets. The actress on multiple occasions posted ‘outrageous’ and ‘no holds barred’ statements, which eventually worked against her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who was last seen in the 2022 film, Dhaakad is now gearing up for her next, Emergency.

