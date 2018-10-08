Kangana Ranaut responds to Sonam Kapoor's remark about actress' allegations against Vikas Bahl

At the recent We The Woman summit in Bengaluru, Sonam Kapoor spoke about her upcoming film The Zoya Factor and the MeToo movement including the allegations Tanushree Dutta had made against Nana Patekar as well as Vikas Bahl sexually harassing a former Phantom Films employee. Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Bahl in Queen, had also revealed that the director made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions.

Kapoor said that these revelations were heart breaking and disgusting. When asked if people in the industry would stand up against an influential filmmaker like Bahl, Kapoor mentioned Ranaut's statement. She extended her support to Ranaut but added, "Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in."

ANI reported Ranaut's response to Kapoor's remarks. "So Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't. What makes her unsure of my claims?" Ranaut took a dig at Kapoor and brought up the issue of nepotism, saying that she was not famous because of her dad but had earned her credibility after struggling for a decade.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 11:35 AM