Kangana Ranaut did grace the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan back in 2010 too, when the show entered its third season. She was with Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt for the promotions of their film No Problem. In the same year, we saw Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s controversial episode that saw Ranbir Kapoor’s roast like never before.

But in that same episode, Sonam questioned Kangana’s fluency in English when Johar asked her about the one actress who needs to speak the language fluently. 13 years later, the Queen actress has opened up on the same on her Instagram story and written, “Please don’t miss my comeback in the end. Even at at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked, I showed grace, sophistication, articulation, and humility, which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never.”

She added, “What I earned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English.”

Tejas

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film “Tejas,” featuring the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts. Now, the much-awaited release date has been officially announced.

The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on 20th October.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023. For the uninitiated, the film is all set for a clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl.