Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rani Mukerji's comments on MeToo: We should not discourage strong women

Rani Mukerji was recently slammed by social media users following her remarks on the #MeToo movement and how women should react to harassment. Kangana Ranaut, who was promoting her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was asked to comment on the Hichki actress' statements.

"People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but agar Rani Laxmi Bai jaise ladkiyan agar humari society humein de sakti hai toh why not, unko discourage nahi karna chahiye (If our society can produce a woman like Rani Laxmi Bai, then why not, they must not be discouraged) If they are strong women, we should not discourage. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn’t be discouraged," Kangana told Times Now.

In a round table conference moderated by Rajeev Masand for News18, actresses Rani along with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Tabu discussed their opinions on the ongoing movement in the country.

Rani was of the view that women need to be responsible for their safety. She also said that self-defence and martial arts need to be made compulsory for girls in schools. Following this, Twitterati criticised her for being ignorant and calling her comments problematic.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 19:30:01 IST