Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan's Tanu Weds Manu clocks 10 years; director Aanand L Rai shares gratitude post

'I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career,' said Kangana Ranaut on Tanu Weds Manu clocking ten years

As Tanu Weds Manu clocks a decade of its release, director Aanand L Rai took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note of gratitude.

Sharing the poster of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu, the filmmaker's note reads, "Someone said so beautifully..."Nothing of me is original, I am the combined effort of everyone I have ever known” Thank you for giving me my identity"

Ranaut, on the other hand, recalled the time when director and writer Himanshu Sharma presented her with the opportunity of playing Tanu. She writes, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career."

I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you ❤️ https://t.co/J2Rk7usj3E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Following the success of Tanu Weds Manu, Rai also helmed the film's sequel titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns with Ranaut in double roles. Ranaut won another National Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film.

Apart from the Tanu Weds Manu series, Aanand L Rai is also known for directing films like Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor's Raanjhana and Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

His next film Atrangi Re will see Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush playing the lead roles while Akshay Kumar is also playing an important role in the upcoming project.

He has also produced many popular films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Tumbbad and Manmarziyaan.