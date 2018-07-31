You are here:

Kangana Ranaut praises Narendra Modi: There shouldn't be any doubts about his credibility as PM

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 09:07:32 IST

Kangana Ranaut has made her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly known on several occasions. Once again, the Simran actor showered praise on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader calling him the 'rightful leader of our democracy' at the screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, a short film inspired by Modi's early life.

When asked about her thoughts on the last four years of the Modi government, Ranaut said, "We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister (sic)."

Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said that four years is not enough to pull the country out of the pit that it currently finds itself in. She said the Modi government should be voted back to power in the 2019 general elections to bring about noticeable change.

