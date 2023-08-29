Recently, Kangana Ranaut praised ISRO’s female scientists for Chandrayaan 3, and called them ‘epitome of simple living, high thinking’ in her Instagram story. Not only Ranaut, the entire Hindi film industry lauded the scientists’ tireless efforts and their historic feat when Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon recently.

Ranaut, who is known for making bold and controversial statements, recently revealed that she suffered monetary and work losses after she spoke against anti-nationals.

Praising Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his recent ‘I’ll say what I want’ comment, the shared an insta-story, which read, “This is character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of ₹30-40cr per year…”

She added, “But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it’s culture and integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money…I see those more rich they get deprived they become…”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, where the actress will portray the character of former PM Indira Gandhi. Directed by the actress herself, the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others.