Bolywood actor Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to explain why the content and superstars of South film industry 'are such a rage'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also shared some advice.

The Queen actor shared a news article on Instagram while making her point and also added Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise to the post. The article spoke about the sequels--KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rule.

Ranaut wrote, "Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage...1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled." She also added, "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

In KGF Chapter 2, Yash will reprise his role in the sequel that also features Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. The first film witnessed astronomical success in 2018.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut starred in Thalaivii, where she played the role of late Tamil Nadu minister, J Jayalalithaa. The film also featured Arvind Swamy.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas. Apart from this, she also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house, Manikarnika Films.