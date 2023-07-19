Kangana Ranaut’s recent clandestine dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt didn’t go down well with netizens and they called her out for her insensitive remarks. This isn’t the first time she has taken a dig at them. She recently took to her Instagram story and wrote- “In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed.”

She added, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love …this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father’s angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage…. But sadly no takers for him now….He must focus on his wife and daughter…this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there’s no turning back…rectify yourself).”

Netizens react

One user wrote- “This lady is absolutely disgusting. Now she doesn’t even spare a baby who is months old. First, she tried to use somebody’s death for publicity now she is targeting not just Ranbir and Alia but also their family and child. How can she make comments about a couple and their personal equation so lightly on social media.”

Another one stated- “Real question is…how does this woman have so much free time on her hands? She tries to portray herself as this extremely hardworking actor, producer, director, award-winning female action star, etc. but she has time all day to engage in bs controversy. This type of behavior is not normal. She definitely has some issues going on and is surrounded by a team of enablers rather than people who want what’s best for her.”

On the work front, Ranaut is gearing up for Emergency, Chandramukhi 2, and Tejas. Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Heart of Stone, and Ramayan.